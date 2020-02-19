Markets
Wednesday 2/19 Insider Buying Report: NEE, ADVM

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Wednesday, NextEra Energy's Director, David L. Porges, made a $826,500 buy of NEE, purchasing 3,000 shares at a cost of $275.50 each. NextEra Energy is trading down about 2.3% on the day Wednesday.

And at Adverum Biotechnologies, there was insider buying on Friday, by Director James Paul Scopa who purchased 10,000 shares at a cost of $13.75 each, for a total investment of $137,500. Before this latest buy, Scopa made one other purchase in the past twelve months, buying $134,200 shares for a cost of $6.71 a piece. Adverum Biotechnologies is trading up about 0.3% on the day Wednesday. Scopa was up about 22.3% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with ADVM trading as high as $16.81 in trading on Wednesday.

