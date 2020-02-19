Wednesday 2/19 Insider Buying Report: AMG, BG

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Affiliated Managers Group, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Tuesday, CEO Jay C. Horgen purchased 10,000 shares of AMG, at a cost of $83.13 each, for a total investment of $831,300. Horgen was up about 3.7% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with AMG trading as high as $86.23 in trading on Wednesday. Affiliated Managers Group is trading up about 2.5% on the day Wednesday. Before this latest buy, Horgen made one other purchase in the past twelve months, buying $1.03M shares for a cost of $93.19 each.

And at Bunge, there was insider buying on Tuesday, by EVP and Chief Legal Officer Joseph Podwika who bought 15,000 shares at a cost of $53.47 each, for a trade totaling $802,020. This purchase marks the first one filed by Podwika in the past year. Bunge Ltd. is trading up about 0.4% on the day Wednesday. So far Podwika is in the green, up about 1.4% on their buy based on today's trading high of $54.20.

