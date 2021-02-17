Markets
Wednesday 2/17 Insider Buying Report: CINF, CZWI

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Friday, Cincinnati Financial's , Dirk J. Debbink, made a $35,083 purchase of CINF, buying 383 shares at a cost of $91.60 each. Cincinnati Financial is trading up about 0.6% on the day Wednesday. Before this latest buy, Debbink purchased CINF on 5 other occasions during the past year, for a total cost of $340,565 at an average of $77.08 per share.

And also on Friday, Director James R. Lang purchased $21,960 worth of Citizens Community Bancorp, purchasing 2,000 shares at a cost of $10.98 each. This purchase marks the first one filed by Lang in the past twelve months. Citizens Community Bancorp is trading up about 0.2% on the day Wednesday. So far Lang is in the green, up about 2.2% on their buy based on today's trading high of $11.22.

