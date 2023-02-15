Wednesday 2/15 Insider Buying Report: ASPS, VAPO

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Altisource Portfolio Solutions, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Tuesday, John G. Aldridge Jr. bought 20,000 shares of ASPS, for a cost of $5.00 each, for a total investment of $100,000. Altisource Portfolio Solutions is trading up about 4.8% on the day Wednesday. This buy marks the first one filed by Aldridge Jr. in the past year.

And at Vapotherm, there was insider buying on Friday, by Director Lance A. Berry who purchased 95,238 shares at a cost of $1.05 each, for a total investment of $100,000. Before this latest buy, Berry made one other purchase in the past twelve months, buying $49,840 shares at a cost of $3.18 each. Vapotherm is trading up about 20.4% on the day Wednesday.

