Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Monday, Synaptics' Ken Rizvi, made a $248,940 buy of SYNA, purchasing 3,600 shares at a cost of $69.15 each. Synaptics is trading up about 1.8% on the day Wednesday. This purchase marks the first one filed by Rizvi in the past twelve months.

And on Friday, Chief Financial Officer Andrea S. James purchased $200,000 worth of Oncocyte, purchasing 97,561 shares at a cost of $2.05 each. Before this latest buy, James purchased OCX on 2 other occasions during the past twelve months, for a total investment of $145,800 at an average of $2.72 per share. Oncocyte is trading up about 5.4% on the day Wednesday. So far James is in the green, up about 26.8% on their buy based on today's trading high of $2.60.

VIDEO: Wednesday 2/12 Insider Buying Report: SYNA, OCX

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.