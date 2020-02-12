Markets
Wednesday 2/12 Insider Buying Report: STC, PFGC

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Monday, Stewart Information Services' Chief Executive Officer, Frederick H. Eppinger, made a $1.05M buy of STC, purchasing 26,423 shares at a cost of $39.89 each. So far Eppinger is in the green, up about 3.1% on their buy based on today's trading high of $41.11. Stewart Information Services is trading up about 2.1% on the day Wednesday. Before this latest buy, Eppinger made one other buy in the past twelve months, purchasing $459,593 shares for a cost of $40.61 a piece.

And at Performance Food Group, there was insider buying on Tuesday, by Director Matthew C. Flanigan who purchased 10,000 shares for a cost of $53.19 each, for a total investment of $531,918. Performance Food Group is trading up about 1.5% on the day Wednesday. Flanigan was up about 2.4% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with PFGC trading as high as $54.49 in trading on Wednesday.

