Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Community Trust Bancorp, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Monday, Director Franky Minnifield bought 2,000 shares of CTBI, for a cost of $42.00 each, for a total investment of $83,998. So far Minnifield is in the green, up about 3.4% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $43.44. Community Trust Bancorp is trading up about 0.8% on the day Wednesday. This buy marks the first one filed by Minnifield in the past year.

And at Triumph Financial, there was insider buying on Tuesday, by Director Michael P. Rafferty who purchased 1,500 shares at a cost of $54.96 each, for a total investment of $82,440. Triumph Financial is trading up about 2.5% on the day Wednesday. Rafferty was up about 6.8% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with TFIN trading as high as $58.67 in trading on Wednesday.

VIDEO: Wednesday 2/1 Insider Buying Report: CTBI, TFIN

