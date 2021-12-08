Markets
SNEX

Wednesday 12/8 Insider Buying Report: SNEX, UEPS

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Stonex Group, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Friday, Director Dhamu R. Thamodaran bought 5,000 shares of SNEX, at a cost of $61.25 each, for a total investment of $306,250. So far Thamodaran is in the green, up about 5.2% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $64.44. Stonex Group is trading down about 0.7% on the day Wednesday. This buy marks the first one filed by Thamodaran in the past twelve months.

And on Monday, CEO Lincoln Camagu Mali bought $217,400 worth of Net 1 UEPS Technologies, buying 42,143 shares at a cost of $5.16 each. Net 1 UEPS Technologies is trading up about 8.8% on the day Wednesday. Bargain hunters are able to snag UEPS at a price even lower than Mali did, with the stock changing hands as low as $4.58 at last check today which is 11.2% under Mali's purchase price.

Wednesday 12/8 Insider Buying Report: SNEX, UEPS
VIDEO: Wednesday 12/8 Insider Buying Report: SNEX, UEPS

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SNEX UEPS

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular