Wednesday 12/8 Insider Buying Report: DOCU, MMC

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Tuesday, DocuSign's CEO, Daniel D. Springer, made a $4.85M purchase of DOCU, buying 33,675 shares at a cost of $143.95 a piece. DocuSign is trading up about 5% on the day Wednesday.

And at Marsh & McLennan Companies, there was insider buying on Friday, by Director Marc D. Oken who bought 5,000 shares at a cost of $167.46 each, for a total investment of $837,290. Marsh & McLennan Companies is trading up about 0.7% on the day Wednesday. So far Oken is in the green, up about 4.4% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $174.90.

