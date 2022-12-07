Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at one noteworthy recent insider buy.

At Nuvation Bio, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Monday, Director Kathryn E. Falberg bought 250,000 shares of NUVB, for a cost of $1.94 each, for a total investment of $483,836. Nuvation Bio is trading up about 0.5% on the day Wednesday.

VIDEO: Wednesday 12/7 Insider Buying Report: NUVB

