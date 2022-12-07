Markets
Wednesday 12/7 Insider Buying Report: ERNA, GNTY

December 07, 2022 — 10:36 am EST

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Friday, Eterna Therapeutics', Nicholas Jason Singer, made a $929,178 purchase of ERNA, buying 283,286 shares at a cost of $3.28 a piece. Singer was up about 93.0% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with ERNA trading as high as $6.33 in trading on Wednesday. Eterna Therapeutics Inc is trading down about 2.9% on the day Wednesday. This purchase marks the first one filed by Singer in the past year.

And on Monday, Director Richard W. Baker bought $741,054 worth of Guaranty Bancshares, buying 21,536 shares at a cost of $34.41 each. Before this latest buy, Baker bought GNTY on 12 other occasions during the past year, for a total cost of $1.18M at an average of $34.45 per share. Guaranty Bancshares is trading trading flat on the day Wednesday. So far Baker is in the green, up about 0.7% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $34.66.

