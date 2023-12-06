News & Insights

Wednesday 12/6 Insider Buying Report: VYX, WOOF

December 06, 2023 — 10:34 am EST

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Friday, NCR Voyix's Director, Kevin Michael Reddy, made a $100,312 purchase of VYX, buying 6,250 shares at a cost of $16.05 a piece. Bargain hunters are able to pick up VYX at a price even lower than Reddy did, with the stock changing hands as low as $15.51 in trading on Wednesday which is 3.4% below Reddy's purchase price. NCR Voyix is trading up about 0.7% on the day Wednesday. This buy marks the first one filed by Reddy in the past year.

And at Petco Health & Wellness, there was insider buying on Friday, by Director Gary S. Briggs who purchased 30,000 shares at a cost of $3.33 each, for a total investment of $99,924. Petco Health & Wellness is trading up about 4% on the day Wednesday. So far Briggs is in the green, up about 5.7% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $3.52.

