As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At SR Bancorp, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Friday, Executive Chair David M. Orbach bought 30,000 shares of SRBK, at a cost of $9.60 each, for a total investment of $288,063. So far Orbach is in the green, up about 2.1% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $9.80. SR Bancorp is trading trading flat on the day Wednesday. Before this latest buy, Orbach purchased SRBK at 2 other times during the past year, for a total cost of $677,828 at an average of $9.35 per share.

And also on Friday, Director Preston G. Athey bought $95,904 worth of Atrion, buying 300 shares at a cost of $319.68 each. Before this latest buy, Athey made one other buy in the past year, purchasing $104,670 shares at a cost of $523.35 a piece. Atrion is trading up about 1.7% on the day Wednesday. Bargain hunters are able to snag ATRI at a price even lower than Athey did, with the stock changing hands as low as $312.33 at last check today -- that's 2.3% under Athey's purchase price.

VIDEO: Wednesday 12/6 Insider Buying Report: SRBK, ATRI

