Wednesday 12/4 Insider Buying Report: CFFN, PMTS

December 04, 2024 — 02:33 pm EST

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Capitol Federal Financial, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Monday, Director James G. Morris bought 15,000 shares of CFFN, at a cost of $6.84 each, for a total investment of $102,647. Investors can snag CFFN at a price even lower than Morris did, with shares changing hands as low as $6.60 in trading on Wednesday which is 3.6% under Morris's purchase price. Capitol Federal Financial is trading up about 0.3% on the day Wednesday.

And at CPI Card Group, there was insider buying on Monday, by Director H. Sanford Riley who purchased 2,000 shares for a cost of $32.51 each, for a trade totaling $65,020. CPI Card Group is trading down about 2% on the day Wednesday. So far Riley is in the green, up about 4.6% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $34.01.

CFFN
PMTS

