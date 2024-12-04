Wednesday 12/4 Insider Buying Report: AXDX, LEXX

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Tuesday, Accelerate Diagnostics' Director, John Patience, made a $314,000 purchase of AXDX, buying 200,000 shares at a cost of $1.57 each. So far Patience is in the green, up about 16.6% on their buy based on today's trading high of $1.83. Accelerate Diagnostics is trading up about 14.7% on the day Wednesday.

And also on Tuesday, Chief Executive Officer Richard Christopher bought $118,392 worth of Lexaria Bioscience, buying 50,000 shares at a cost of $2.37 each. This buy marks the first one filed by Christopher in the past twelve months. Lexaria Bioscience is trading up about 0.7% on the day Wednesday. So far Christopher is in the green, up about 20.4% on their buy based on today's trading high of $2.85.

