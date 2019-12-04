Markets
Wednesday 12/4 Insider Buying Report: NBL, BANC

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Tuesday, Noble Energy (NBL)'s Director, Scott D. Urban, made a $305,643 buy of NBL, purchasing 15,000 shares at a cost of $20.38 each. So far Urban is in the green, up about 3.7% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $21.14. Noble Energy is trading up about 4.6% on the day Wednesday.

And at Banc Of California (BANC), there was insider buying on Tuesday, by CEO Jared M. Wolff who purchased 16,500 shares at a cost of $15.18 each, for a trade totaling $250,508. This purchase marks the first one filed by Wolff in the past year. Banc Of California is trading up about 2.8% on the day Wednesday. Wolff was up about 3.4% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with BANC trading as high as $15.70 in trading on Wednesday.

