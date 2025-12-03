Markets
GRND

Wednesday 12/3 Insider Buying Report: GRND, ALMS

December 03, 2025 — 10:43 am EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Monday, Grindr's , George Raymond Zage III, made a $3.87M purchase of GRND, buying 300,000 shares at a cost of $12.89 a piece. Zage III was up about 6.1% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with GRND trading as high as $13.68 at last check today. Grindr is trading up about 2.4% on the day Wednesday. Before this latest buy, Zage III made one other buy in the past twelve months, purchasing $13.15M shares for a cost of $13.15 each.

And at Alumis, there was insider buying on Monday, by Srinivas Akkaraju who purchased 173,589 shares at a cost of $7.55 each, for a total investment of $1.31M. Before this latest buy, Akkaraju purchased ALMS on 4 other occasions during the past twelve months, for a total investment of $5.36M at an average of $5.57 per share. Alumis is trading up about 2% on the day Wednesday.

Wednesday 12/3 Insider Buying Report: GRND, ALMSVIDEO: Wednesday 12/3 Insider Buying Report: GRND, ALMS

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
10 Bargains You Can Buy Cheaper Than Insiders Did-> 10 Stocks Crossing Below Book Value-> 10 Oversold Stocks You Need To Know About-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

GRND
ALMS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.