Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Monday, Grindr's , George Raymond Zage III, made a $3.87M purchase of GRND, buying 300,000 shares at a cost of $12.89 a piece. Zage III was up about 6.1% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with GRND trading as high as $13.68 at last check today. Grindr is trading up about 2.4% on the day Wednesday. Before this latest buy, Zage III made one other buy in the past twelve months, purchasing $13.15M shares for a cost of $13.15 each.

And at Alumis, there was insider buying on Monday, by Srinivas Akkaraju who purchased 173,589 shares at a cost of $7.55 each, for a total investment of $1.31M. Before this latest buy, Akkaraju purchased ALMS on 4 other occasions during the past twelve months, for a total investment of $5.36M at an average of $5.57 per share. Alumis is trading up about 2% on the day Wednesday.

VIDEO: Wednesday 12/3 Insider Buying Report: GRND, ALMS

