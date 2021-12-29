Markets
RFIL

Wednesday 12/29 Insider Buying Report: RFIL, EPD

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At RF Industries, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Tuesday, Director Mark Keith Holdsworth bought 23,571 shares of RFIL, at a cost of $7.71 each, for a total investment of $181,748. Holdsworth was up about 7.9% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with RFIL trading as high as $8.32 at last check today. RF Industries is trading off about 1.9% on the day Wednesday. Before this latest buy, Holdsworth purchased RFIL on 2 other occasions during the past twelve months, for a total investment of $327,849 at an average of $6.93 per share.

And at Enterprise Products Partners, there was insider buying on Tuesday, by Director Carin Marcy Barth who purchased 5,000 shares for a cost of $21.60 each, for a trade totaling $108,000. Enterprise Products Partners is trading off about 0.1% on the day Wednesday.

Wednesday 12/29 Insider Buying Report: RFIL, EPD
VIDEO: Wednesday 12/29 Insider Buying Report: RFIL, EPD

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

RFIL EPD

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular