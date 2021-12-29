Wednesday 12/29 Insider Buying Report: RFIL, EPD

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At RF Industries, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Tuesday, Director Mark Keith Holdsworth bought 23,571 shares of RFIL, at a cost of $7.71 each, for a total investment of $181,748. Holdsworth was up about 7.9% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with RFIL trading as high as $8.32 at last check today. RF Industries is trading off about 1.9% on the day Wednesday. Before this latest buy, Holdsworth purchased RFIL on 2 other occasions during the past twelve months, for a total investment of $327,849 at an average of $6.93 per share.

And at Enterprise Products Partners, there was insider buying on Tuesday, by Director Carin Marcy Barth who purchased 5,000 shares for a cost of $21.60 each, for a trade totaling $108,000. Enterprise Products Partners is trading off about 0.1% on the day Wednesday.

