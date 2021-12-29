Markets
NOVA

Wednesday 12/29 Insider Buying Report: NOVA, BNED

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Tuesday, Sunnova Energy International's Director, Akbar Mohamed, made a $522,600 buy of NOVA, purchasing 20,000 shares at a cost of $26.13 each. Sunnova Energy International is trading up about 0.9% on the day Wednesday. This buy marks the first one filed by Mohamed in the past year.

And at Barnes & Noble Education, there was insider buying on Tuesday, by Director Zachary Levenick who purchased 67,500 shares at a cost of $6.70 each, for a trade totaling $452,075. Before this latest buy, Levenick bought BNED on 8 other occasions during the past year, for a total cost of $2.08M at an average of $7.86 per share. Barnes & Noble Education is trading up about 2.4% on the day Wednesday. Levenick was up about 4.5% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with BNED trading as high as $7.00 in trading on Wednesday.

Wednesday 12/29 Insider Buying Report: NOVA, BNED
VIDEO: Wednesday 12/29 Insider Buying Report: NOVA, BNED

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NOVA BNED

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular