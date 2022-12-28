Markets
Wednesday 12/28 Insider Buying Report: ZS

December 28, 2022 — 10:53 am EST

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at one noteworthy recent insider buy.

At Zscaler, there was insider buying on Friday, by Director Andrew William Fraser Brown who bought 5,000 shares at a cost of $108.78 each, for a trade totaling $543,900. This purchase marks the first one filed by Brown in the past twelve months. Zscaler is trading up about 0.3% on the day Wednesday.

