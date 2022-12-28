As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Tuesday, Enterprise Products Partners' Director, Carin Marcy Barth, made a $119,950 buy of EPD, purchasing 5,000 shares at a cost of $23.99 a piece. Enterprise Products Partners is trading off about 1% on the day Wednesday. Before this latest buy, Barth bought EPD on 2 other occasions during the past year, for a total investment of $558,304 at an average of $23.21 per share.

And on Friday, Chairman, CEO and President Albert P. Behler purchased $117,080 worth of Paramount Group, purchasing 20,000 shares at a cost of $5.85 a piece. Before this latest buy, Behler made one other purchase in the past twelve months, buying $287,780 shares at a cost of $5.76 a piece. Paramount Group is trading down about 1.9% on the day Wednesday.

VIDEO: Wednesday 12/28 Insider Buying Report: EPD, PGRE

