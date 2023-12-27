News & Insights

Wednesday 12/27 Insider Buying Report: FDX, SLND

December 27, 2023 — 02:39 pm EST

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At FedEx, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Tuesday, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 200 shares of FDX, at a cost of $253.22 each, for a total investment of $50,643. FedEx is trading off about 0.1% on the day Wednesday. Before this latest buy, Lane purchased FDX on 2 other occasions during the past twelve months, for a total investment of $242,521 at an average of $218.49 per share.

And at Southland Holdings, there was insider buying on Tuesday, by CO-COO AND EVP Rudolph V. Renda who purchased 7,222 shares for a cost of $5.15 each, for a total investment of $37,168. Before this latest buy, Renda purchased SLND at 19 other times during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $990,360 at an average of $7.68 per share. Southland Holdings is trading up about 1.6% on the day Wednesday.

