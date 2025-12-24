As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Monday, Nike's Director, Timothy D. Cook, made a $2.95M purchase of NKE, buying 50,000 shares at a cost of $58.97 a piece. Nike is trading up about 4.8% on the day Wednesday. This buy marks the first one filed by Cook in the past twelve months.

And on Friday, Douglas A. Pertz purchased $172,445 worth of Vestis, purchasing 25,000 shares at a cost of $6.90 each. Before this latest buy, Pertz made one other purchase in the past year, buying $431,900 shares at a cost of $6.17 each. Vestis is trading up about 3.3% on the day Wednesday.

VIDEO: Wednesday 12/24 Insider Buying Report: NKE, VSTS

