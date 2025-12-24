Markets
EPSN

Wednesday 12/24 Insider Buying Report: EPSN, WHF

December 24, 2025 — 02:34 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Epsilon Energy, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Monday, Chief Executive Officer Jason Stabell bought 28,500 shares of EPSN, at a cost of $4.60 each, for a total investment of $131,097. So far Stabell is in the green, up about 6.3% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $4.89. Epsilon Energy is trading up about 1.9% on the day Wednesday. Before this latest buy, Stabell bought EPSN on 2 other occasions during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $186,832 at an average of $5.16 per share.

And on Tuesday, Chief Executive Officer Stuart D. Aronson bought $116,600 worth of WhiteHorse Finance, buying 17,000 shares at a cost of $6.86 a piece. Before this latest buy, Aronson made one other buy in the past twelve months, purchasing $96,880 shares for a cost of $6.92 each. WhiteHorse Finance is trading up about 3.5% on the day Wednesday.

Wednesday 12/24 Insider Buying Report: EPSN, WHFVIDEO: Wednesday 12/24 Insider Buying Report: EPSN, WHF

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
10 Bargains You Can Buy Cheaper Than Insiders Did-> 10 Stocks Crossing Below Book Value-> 10 Oversold Stocks You Need To Know About-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

EPSN
WHF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.