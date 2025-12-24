As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Epsilon Energy, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Monday, Chief Executive Officer Jason Stabell bought 28,500 shares of EPSN, at a cost of $4.60 each, for a total investment of $131,097. So far Stabell is in the green, up about 6.3% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $4.89. Epsilon Energy is trading up about 1.9% on the day Wednesday. Before this latest buy, Stabell bought EPSN on 2 other occasions during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $186,832 at an average of $5.16 per share.

And on Tuesday, Chief Executive Officer Stuart D. Aronson bought $116,600 worth of WhiteHorse Finance, buying 17,000 shares at a cost of $6.86 a piece. Before this latest buy, Aronson made one other buy in the past twelve months, purchasing $96,880 shares for a cost of $6.92 each. WhiteHorse Finance is trading up about 3.5% on the day Wednesday.

VIDEO: Wednesday 12/24 Insider Buying Report: EPSN, WHF

