Wednesday 12/22 Insider Buying Report: WSBC, LAZR

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Monday, WesBanco's Director, Stephen J. Callen, made a $163,613 purchase of WSBC, buying 5,000 shares at a cost of $32.72 each. Callen was up about 4.0% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with WSBC trading as high as $34.02 in trading on Wednesday. WesBanco is trading up about 0.9% on the day Wednesday.

And on Tuesday, Director Matthew Simoncini purchased $160,300 worth of Luminar Technologies, purchasing 10,000 shares at a cost of $16.03 a piece. Before this latest buy, Simoncini purchased LAZR at 2 other times during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $565,624 at an average of $20.89 per share. Luminar Technologies is trading up about 3.5% on the day Wednesday. So far Simoncini is in the green, up about 5.8% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $16.96.

