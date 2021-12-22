Markets
WSBC

Wednesday 12/22 Insider Buying Report: WSBC, LAZR

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Monday, WesBanco's Director, Stephen J. Callen, made a $163,613 purchase of WSBC, buying 5,000 shares at a cost of $32.72 each. Callen was up about 4.0% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with WSBC trading as high as $34.02 in trading on Wednesday. WesBanco is trading up about 0.9% on the day Wednesday.

And on Tuesday, Director Matthew Simoncini purchased $160,300 worth of Luminar Technologies, purchasing 10,000 shares at a cost of $16.03 a piece. Before this latest buy, Simoncini purchased LAZR at 2 other times during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $565,624 at an average of $20.89 per share. Luminar Technologies is trading up about 3.5% on the day Wednesday. So far Simoncini is in the green, up about 5.8% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $16.96.

Wednesday 12/22 Insider Buying Report: WSBC, LAZR
VIDEO: Wednesday 12/22 Insider Buying Report: WSBC, LAZR

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

WSBC LAZR

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular