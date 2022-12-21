Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Monday, Dakota Gold's Director, Alice D. Schroeder, made a $184,405 buy of DC, purchasing 61,995 shares at a cost of $2.97 each. So far Schroeder is in the green, up about 12.3% on their buy based on today's trading high of $3.34. Dakota Gold is trading up about 4.8% on the day Wednesday.

And at Forum Energy Technologies, there was insider buying on Tuesday, by Director Michael McShane who purchased 5,000 shares at a cost of $30.07 each, for a total investment of $150,350. Forum Energy Technologies is trading up about 0.4% on the day Wednesday. McShane was up about 5.6% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with FET trading as high as $31.75 at last check today.

VIDEO: Wednesday 12/21 Insider Buying Report: DC, FET

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.