Wednesday 12/20 Insider Buying Report: CPZ, FLO

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Monday, Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Trust's President and Chairman, John P. Calamos Sr., made a $201,090 purchase of CPZ, buying 13,715 shares at a cost of $14.66 each. So far Calamos Sr. is in the green, up about 1.8% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $14.93. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Trust is trading up about 0.2% on the day Wednesday. Before this latest buy, Calamos Sr. made one other buy in the past twelve months, purchasing $233,607 shares for a cost of $14.77 each.

And also on Monday, CEO Ryals McMullian bought $200,153 worth of Flowers Foods, buying 9,100 shares at a cost of $21.99 each. This purchase marks the first one filed by McMullian in the past year. Flowers Foods is trading down about 0.2% on the day Wednesday. So far McMullian is in the green, up about 2.0% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $22.43.

