Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Tuesday, Amtech Systems' Chief Executive Officer, Robert C. Daigle, made a $260,160 buy of ASYS, purchasing 66,000 shares at a cost of $3.94 each. Amtech Systems is trading up about 4.1% on the day Wednesday. Before this latest buy, Daigle bought ASYS at 5 other times during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $274,239 at an average of $8.79 per share.

And on Friday, Director Kevin Rendino purchased $202,341 worth of Synchronoss Technologies, purchasing 47,115 shares at a cost of $4.29 a piece. Synchronoss Technologies is trading up about 0.6% on the day Wednesday. So far Rendino is in the green, up about 36.8% on their buy based on today's trading high of $5.88.

VIDEO: Wednesday 12/20 Insider Buying Report: ASYS, SNCR

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.