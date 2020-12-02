Markets
Wednesday 12/2 Insider Buying Report: CTG, RBCAA

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Tuesday, Computer Task Group's Director, Owen J. Sullivan, made a $49,975 buy of CTG, purchasing 7,245 shares at a cost of $6.90 a piece. Computer Task Group, Inc. is trading up about 1.9% on the day Wednesday. This purchase marks the first one filed by Sullivan in the past year.

And on Friday, Director David P. Feaster purchased $37,740 worth of Republic Bancorp, purchasing 1,000 shares at a cost of $37.74 a piece. Republic Bancorp is trading up about 1.6% on the day Wednesday. Investors can grab RBCAA at a price even lower than Feaster did, with shares changing hands as low as $36.35 in trading on Wednesday which is 3.7% under Feaster's purchase price.

