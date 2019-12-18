Markets
Wednesday 12/18 Insider Buying Report: ADC, OKE

Contributor
As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy — they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Monday, Agree Realty Corp. (ADC)'s Executive Chairman of Board, Richard Agree, made a $1.50M buy of ADC, purchasing 22,000 shares at a cost of $68.33 a piece. Agree Realty Corp. is trading up about 1% on the day Wednesday.

And at ONEOK (OKE), there was insider buying on Tuesday, by Director Mark W. Helderman who bought 6,094 shares at a cost of $73.95 each, for a total investment of $450,657. ONEOK is trading up about 1.3% on the day Wednesday.

