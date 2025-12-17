Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Elanco Animal Health, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Friday, Lawrence Erik Kurzius bought 10,000 shares of ELAN, for a cost of $21.30 each, for a total investment of $213,000. Kurzius was up about 6.4% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with ELAN trading as high as $22.67 at last check today. Elanco Animal Health is trading off about 1.7% on the day Wednesday. Before this latest buy, Kurzius made one other buy in the past twelve months, purchasing $211,000 shares for a cost of $10.55 a piece.

And on Tuesday, EVP, Chief Financial Officer Prabu Natarajan bought $200,976 worth of Science Applications International, buying 2,000 shares at a cost of $100.49 a piece. Before this latest buy, Natarajan made one other purchase in the past year, buying $219,098 shares for a cost of $109.55 a piece. Science Applications International is trading up about 2.4% on the day Wednesday.

VIDEO: Wednesday 12/17 Insider Buying Report: ELAN, SAIC

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.