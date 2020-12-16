Markets
STFC

Wednesday 12/16 Insider Buying Report: STFC, EPR

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Friday, State Auto Financial's Senior Vice President, Kim Burton Garland, made a $293,727 purchase of STFC, buying 17,170 shares at a cost of $17.11 a piece. So far Garland is in the green, up about 6.6% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $18.24. State Auto Financial is trading down about 1.2% on the day Wednesday. Before this latest buy, Garland purchased STFC on 10 other occasions during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $1.27M at an average of $18.38 per share.

And at EPR Properties, there was insider buying on Monday, by Director Jack A. Newman Jr. who purchased 5,800 shares at a cost of $31.04 each, for a total investment of $180,005. This buy marks the first one filed by Newman Jr. in the past twelve months. EPR Properties is trading up about 3.2% on the day Wednesday. Newman Jr. was up about 10.4% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with EPR trading as high as $34.25 in trading on Wednesday.

Wednesday 12/16 Insider Buying Report: STFC, EPR
VIDEO: Wednesday 12/16 Insider Buying Report: STFC, EPR

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

STFC EPR

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular