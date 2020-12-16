Markets
Wednesday 12/16 Insider Buying Report: IGMS, ALXO

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Friday, IGM Biosciences' Director, M. Kathleen Behrens, made a $4M buy of IGMS, purchasing 44,444 shares at a cost of $90.00 each. IGM Biosciences is trading up about 3.2% on the day Wednesday. Before this latest buy, Behrens made one other buy in the past year, purchasing $1.82M shares at a cost of $60.78 each.

And on Monday, Director G. Walmsley Graham bought $1.52M worth of ALX Oncology Holdings, buying 20,000 shares at a cost of $76.00 each. Before this latest buy, Graham made one other buy in the past twelve months, purchasing $18.53M shares at a cost of $19.00 each. ALX Oncology Holdings is trading up about 2.6% on the day Wednesday. So far Graham is in the green, up about 11.4% on their buy based on today's trading high of $84.68.

IGMS ALXO

