Wednesday 12/15 Insider Buying Report: IMMR, MEG

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Tuesday, Immersion's, Eric Singer, made a $744,346 purchase of IMMR, buying 143,000 shares at a cost of $5.21 each. Singer was up about 5.3% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with IMMR trading as high as $5.48 in trading on Wednesday. Immersion is trading up about 4.4% on the day Wednesday.

And on Monday, Director Janet Risi Field bought $499,855 worth of Montrose Environmental Group, buying 7,275 shares at a cost of $68.71 a piece. This buy marks the first one filed by Field in the past year. Montrose Environmental Group is trading down about 2.4% on the day Wednesday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.