As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At SouthState, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Tuesday, G. Ruffner Page Jr. bought 6,300 shares of SSB, for a cost of $78.94 each, for a total investment of $497,322. Investors can grab SSB even cheaper than Page Jr. did, with shares trading as low as $76.79 in trading on Wednesday -- that's 2.7% under Page Jr.'s purchase price. SouthState is trading trading flat on the day Wednesday. This purchase marks the first one filed by Page Jr. in the past twelve months.

And on Friday, Chief Executive Officer Jay Farner purchased $399,312 worth of Rocket Companies, purchasing 47,200 shares at a cost of $8.46 each. Before this latest buy, Farner bought RKT on 74 other occasions during the past twelve months, for a total investment of $34.88M at an average of $8.05 per share. Rocket Companies is trading off about 2.8% on the day Wednesday. Investors have the opportunity to buy RKT even cheaper than Farner did, with shares changing hands as low as $8.22 at last check today -- that's 2.8% below Farner's purchase price.

VIDEO: Wednesday 12/14 Insider Buying Report: SSB, RKT

