Wednesday 12/14 Insider Buying Report: SOFI, WWW

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At SoFi Technologies, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Tuesday, Chief Executive Officer Anthony Noto bought 1,134,065 shares of SOFI, for a cost of $4.42 each, for a total investment of $5.01M. Noto was up about 9.3% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with SOFI trading as high as $4.83 at last check today. SoFi Technologies is trading up about 8% on the day Wednesday. Before this latest buy, Noto purchased SOFI on 18 other occasions during the past year, for a total cost of $3.47M at an average of $7.06 per share.

And at Wolverine World Wide, there was insider buying on Friday, by Director Jeffrey M. Boromisa who purchased 100,000 shares for a cost of $10.49 each, for a trade totaling $1.05M. This buy marks the first one filed by Boromisa in the past year. Wolverine World Wide is trading up about 3.6% on the day Wednesday. So far Boromisa is in the green, up about 6.8% on their buy based on today's trading high of $11.20.

