Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Ryman Hospitality Properties, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Monday, Exec. Chairman of the Board Colin V. Reed bought 19,284 shares of RHP, for a cost of $105.82 each, for a total investment of $2.04M. Reed was up about 1.1% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with RHP trading as high as $107.02 at last check today. Ryman Hospitality Properties is trading off about 0.9% on the day Wednesday.

And also on Monday, Director Jason Hsu purchased $266,919 worth of Immix Biopharma, purchasing 56,000 shares at a cost of $4.77 each. Before this latest buy, Hsu made one other purchase in the past twelve months, buying $200,312 shares for a cost of $2.78 each. Immix Biopharma is trading up about 8.1% on the day Wednesday. Investors have the opportunity to grab IMMX at a price even lower than Hsu did, with the stock changing hands as low as $4.57 at last check today which is 4.1% below Hsu's purchase price.

VIDEO: Wednesday 12/13 Insider Buying Report: RHP, IMMX

