Wednesday 12/13 Insider Buying Report: HG, AXR

December 13, 2023 — 03:13 pm EST

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Hamilton Insurance Group, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Monday, John J. Gauthier bought 10,000 shares of HG, for a cost of $15.41 each, for a total investment of $154,145. Hamilton Insurance Group is trading off about 0.7% on the day Wednesday. This buy marks the first one filed by Gauthier in the past year.

And on Friday, James H. Dahl purchased $122,539 worth of AMREP, purchasing 6,352 shares at a cost of $19.29 each. Before this latest buy, Dahl purchased AXR at 3 other times during the past year, for a total investment of $486,297 at an average of $15.22 per share. AMREP is trading down about 0.5% on the day Wednesday. Dahl was up about 6.3% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with AXR trading as high as $20.51 at last check today.

