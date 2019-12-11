Wednesday 12/11 Insider Buying Report: AHC, SAGE

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy — they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Monday, AH Belo Corp (AHC)'s Director, James M. Moroney III, made a $1.89M buy of AHC, purchasing 378,010 shares at a cost of $5.00 a piece. Investors are able to buy AHC at a price even lower than Moroney III did, with shares trading as low as $2.95 in trading on Wednesday — that's 41.0% below Moroney III's purchase price. AH Belo Corp is trading up about 1% on the day Wednesday.

And at Sage Therapeutics (SAGE), there was insider buying on Monday, by Chief Scientific Officer Albert Robichaud who bought 25,000 shares for a cost of $64.16 each, for a trade totaling $1.60M. This buy marks the first one filed by Robichaud in the past twelve months. Sage Therapeutics is trading up about 7.8% on the day Wednesday. Robichaud was up about 8.2% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with SAGE trading as high as $69.40 in trading on Wednesday.

