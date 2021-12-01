Markets
TMDX

Wednesday 12/1 Insider Buying Report: TMDX, THG

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Monday, TransMedics Group's Director, Edwin M. Kania Jr., made a $2.26M purchase of TMDX, buying 100,000 shares at a cost of $22.56 a piece. So far Kania Jr. is in the green, up about 8.8% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $24.55. TransMedics Group is trading up about 9.8% on the day Wednesday.

And at Hanover Insurance Group, there was insider buying on Tuesday, by Executive Vice President Jeffrey M. Farber who bought 5,000 shares for a cost of $123.60 each, for a trade totaling $617,980. This purchase marks the first one filed by Farber in the past twelve months. Hanover Insurance Group is trading up about 3.5% on the day Wednesday. Farber was up about 2.1% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with THG trading as high as $126.20 in trading on Wednesday.

Wednesday 12/1 Insider Buying Report: TMDX, THG
VIDEO: Wednesday 12/1 Insider Buying Report: TMDX, THG

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TMDX THG

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular