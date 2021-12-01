Wednesday 12/1 Insider Buying Report: TMDX, THG

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Monday, TransMedics Group's Director, Edwin M. Kania Jr., made a $2.26M purchase of TMDX, buying 100,000 shares at a cost of $22.56 a piece. So far Kania Jr. is in the green, up about 8.8% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $24.55. TransMedics Group is trading up about 9.8% on the day Wednesday.

And at Hanover Insurance Group, there was insider buying on Tuesday, by Executive Vice President Jeffrey M. Farber who bought 5,000 shares for a cost of $123.60 each, for a trade totaling $617,980. This purchase marks the first one filed by Farber in the past twelve months. Hanover Insurance Group is trading up about 3.5% on the day Wednesday. Farber was up about 2.1% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with THG trading as high as $126.20 in trading on Wednesday.

