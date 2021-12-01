Markets
Wednesday 12/1 Insider Buying Report: COWN, COLB

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Friday, Cowen's Director, Brett H. Barth, made a $358,466 purchase of COWN, buying 10,000 shares at a cost of $35.85 a piece. So far Barth is in the green, up about 3.2% on their buy based on today's trading high of $36.99. Cowen is trading up about 1.8% on the day Wednesday.

And at Columbia Banking System, there was insider buying on Friday, by Director Tom Hulbert who bought 11,073 shares for a cost of $32.21 each, for a trade totaling $356,660. This buy marks the first one filed by Hulbert in the past year. Columbia Banking System is trading up about 0.8% on the day Wednesday. So far Hulbert is in the green, up about 5.1% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $33.86.

