As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Monday, Varonis System's SVP of Worldwide Sales, James O'boyle, made a $1.00M buy of VRNS, purchasing 60,000 shares at a cost of $16.72 a piece. O'boyle was up about 10.4% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with VRNS trading as high as $18.46 at last check today. Varonis System is trading off about 3.5% on the day Wednesday.

And also on Monday, Director Michael E. Maroone bought $861,000 worth of Carvana, buying 100,000 shares at a cost of $8.61 a piece. Before this latest buy, Maroone made one other purchase in the past twelve months, buying $2.62M shares for a cost of $104.77 each. Carvana is trading up about 3.8% on the day Wednesday. Bargain hunters are able to snag CVNA at a price even lower than Maroone did, with shares trading as low as $7.26 at last check today which is 15.7% below Maroone's purchase price.

VIDEO: Wednesday 11/9 Insider Buying Report: VRNS, CVNA

