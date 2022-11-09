Wednesday 11/9 Insider Buying Report: ET, BA

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Tuesday, Energy Transfer's Executive Chairman, Kelcy L. Warren, made a $14.82M purchase of ET, buying 1,200,000 shares at a cost of $12.35 a piece. Bargain hunters are able to snag ET at a price even lower than Warren did, with the stock trading as low as $12.05 in trading on Wednesday which is 2.5% under Warren's purchase price. Energy Transfer is trading down about 1.1% on the day Wednesday. Before this latest buy, Warren bought ET on 5 other occasions during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $186.09M at an average of $8.51 per share.

And on Friday, CEO David L. Calhoun bought $3.97M worth of Boeing, buying 25,000 shares at a cost of $158.88 a piece. This purchase marks the first one filed by Calhoun in the past twelve months. Boeing Co. is trading up about 0.2% on the day Wednesday. Calhoun was up about 7.7% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with BA trading as high as $171.08 at last check today.

