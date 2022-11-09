Markets
ET

Wednesday 11/9 Insider Buying Report: ET, BA

November 09, 2022 — 10:42 am EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Tuesday, Energy Transfer's Executive Chairman, Kelcy L. Warren, made a $14.82M purchase of ET, buying 1,200,000 shares at a cost of $12.35 a piece. Bargain hunters are able to snag ET at a price even lower than Warren did, with the stock trading as low as $12.05 in trading on Wednesday which is 2.5% under Warren's purchase price. Energy Transfer is trading down about 1.1% on the day Wednesday. Before this latest buy, Warren bought ET on 5 other occasions during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $186.09M at an average of $8.51 per share.

And on Friday, CEO David L. Calhoun bought $3.97M worth of Boeing, buying 25,000 shares at a cost of $158.88 a piece. This purchase marks the first one filed by Calhoun in the past twelve months. Boeing Co. is trading up about 0.2% on the day Wednesday. Calhoun was up about 7.7% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with BA trading as high as $171.08 at last check today.

Wednesday 11/9 Insider Buying Report: ET, BA
VIDEO: Wednesday 11/9 Insider Buying Report: ET, BA

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ET
BA

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.