News & Insights

Markets
MAIA

Wednesday 11/6 Insider Buying Report: MAIA, NCLH

November 06, 2024 — 10:50 am EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Friday, MAIA Biotechnology's Director, Stan Smith, made a $251,000 purchase of MAIA, buying 100,000 shares at a cost of $2.51 each. Smith was up about 34.8% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with MAIA trading as high as $3.38 in trading on Wednesday. MAIA Biotechnology is trading up about 5.6% on the day Wednesday. Before this latest buy, Smith purchased MAIA at 2 other times during the past year, for a total cost of $499,409 at an average of $1.57 per share.

And at Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, there was insider buying on Monday, by Director Zillah Byng-thorne who bought 7,930 shares for a cost of $24.85 each, for a total investment of $197,060. Before this latest buy, Byng-thorne made one other purchase in the past twelve months, buying $220,440 shares at a cost of $16.50 a piece. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings is trading up about 3.8% on the day Wednesday. Byng-thorne was up about 10.7% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with NCLH trading as high as $27.52 at last check today.

Wednesday 11/6 Insider Buying Report: MAIA, NCLHVIDEO: Wednesday 11/6 Insider Buying Report: MAIA, NCLH

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MAIA
NCLH

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.