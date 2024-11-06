As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Friday, MAIA Biotechnology's Director, Stan Smith, made a $251,000 purchase of MAIA, buying 100,000 shares at a cost of $2.51 each. Smith was up about 34.8% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with MAIA trading as high as $3.38 in trading on Wednesday. MAIA Biotechnology is trading up about 5.6% on the day Wednesday. Before this latest buy, Smith purchased MAIA at 2 other times during the past year, for a total cost of $499,409 at an average of $1.57 per share.

And at Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, there was insider buying on Monday, by Director Zillah Byng-thorne who bought 7,930 shares for a cost of $24.85 each, for a total investment of $197,060. Before this latest buy, Byng-thorne made one other purchase in the past twelve months, buying $220,440 shares at a cost of $16.50 a piece. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings is trading up about 3.8% on the day Wednesday. Byng-thorne was up about 10.7% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with NCLH trading as high as $27.52 at last check today.

VIDEO: Wednesday 11/6 Insider Buying Report: MAIA, NCLH

