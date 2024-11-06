Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At HF Sinclair, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Friday, Franklin Myers bought 5,000 shares of DINO, for a cost of $38.76 each, for a total investment of $193,775. Myers was up about 8.9% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with DINO trading as high as $42.19 at last check today. HF Sinclair is trading up about 5.4% on the day Wednesday. Before this latest buy, Myers purchased DINO at 4 other times during the past year, for a total cost of $997,304 at an average of $56.41 per share.

And on Monday, Chief Executive Officer Bradley Lee Soultz purchased $181,900 worth of WillScot Holdings, purchasing 5,000 shares at a cost of $36.38 a piece. Before this latest buy, Soultz bought WSC on 4 other occasions during the past twelve months, for a total investment of $804,997 at an average of $40.25 per share. WillScot Holdings is trading up about 8.3% on the day Wednesday. So far Soultz is in the green, up about 15.9% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $42.15.

VIDEO: Wednesday 11/6 Insider Buying Report: DINO, WSC

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.