Markets
ORCC

Wednesday 11/6 Insider Buying Report: ORCC, LNDC

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy — they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Friday, Owl Rock Capital Corporation (ORCC)'s Director, Chris Temple, made a $179,235 purchase of ORCC, buying 10,500 shares at a cost of $17.07 a piece. Temple was up about 3.0% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with ORCC trading as high as $17.59 in trading on Wednesday. Owl Rock Capital Corporation is trading down about 0.9% on the day Wednesday.

And on Tuesday, Director Nelson Obus bought $103,800 worth of Landec Corp. (LNDC), buying 10,000 shares at a cost of $10.38 each. Before this latest buy, Obus purchased LNDC on 12 other occasions during the past year, for a total cost of $1.92M at an average of $10.78 per share. Landec Corp. is trading up about 1.4% on the day Wednesday. Obus was up about 4.6% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with LNDC trading as high as $10.86 at last check today.

Wednesday 11/6 Insider Buying Report: ORCC, LNDC
VIDEO: Wednesday 11/6 Insider Buying Report: ORCC, LNDC

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ORCC LNDC

Other Topics

Stocks

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular