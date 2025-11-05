As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Waste Management, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Monday, Director Sean E. Menke bought 2,000 shares of WM, at a cost of $196.42 each, for a total investment of $392,840. Menke was up about 2.9% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with WM trading as high as $202.20 in trading on Wednesday. Waste Management is trading up about 0.2% on the day Wednesday. This purchase marks the first one filed by Menke in the past year.

And at Enphase Energy, there was insider buying on Friday, by CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman who purchased 10,000 shares at a cost of $30.93 each, for a total investment of $309,317. Before this latest buy, Kothandaraman bought ENPH at 4 other times during the past year, for a total investment of $950,140 at an average of $50.01 per share. Enphase Energy is trading up about 3.3% on the day Wednesday. Investors can snag ENPH even cheaper than Kothandaraman did, with shares changing hands as low as $29.06 at last check today which is 6.1% below Kothandaraman's purchase price.

VIDEO: Wednesday 11/5 Insider Buying Report: WM, ENPH

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.