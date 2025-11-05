Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Monday, Floor & Decor Holdings' President, Bradley Paulsen, made a $301,346 purchase of FND, buying 5,000 shares at a cost of $60.27 a piece. Floor & Decor Holdings is trading up about 0.3% on the day Wednesday. This purchase marks the first one filed by Paulsen in the past twelve months.

And at Origin Bancorp, there was insider buying on Tuesday, by Director Cecil W. Jones who purchased 8,500 shares for a cost of $34.71 each, for a total investment of $295,035. This purchase marks the first one filed by Jones in the past twelve months. Origin Bancorp is trading up about 2.6% on the day Wednesday.

VIDEO: Wednesday 11/5 Insider Buying Report: FND, OBK

