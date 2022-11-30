Markets
Wednesday 11/30 Insider Buying Report: RXT, GXO

November 30, 2022 — 01:45 pm EST

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Rackspace Technology, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Tuesday, Director Shashank Samant purchased 100,000 shares of RXT, for a cost of $4.55 each, for a total investment of $454,620. Rackspace Technology is trading up about 2.1% on the day Wednesday. This buy marks the first one filed by Samant in the past year.

And at GXO Logistics, there was insider buying on Friday, by Chief Executive Officer Malcolm Wilson who purchased 4,174 shares at a cost of $43.97 each, for a trade totaling $183,531. GXO Logistics is trading up about 2.4% on the day Wednesday.

