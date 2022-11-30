Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Tuesday, MidWestOne Financial Group's Chief Executive Officer, Charles N. Reeves, made a $856,738 purchase of MOFG, buying 24,858 shares at a cost of $34.47 each. MidWestOne Financial Group is trading off about 0.7% on the day Wednesday.

And on Monday, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves bought $192,000 worth of 3D Systems, buying 20,000 shares at a cost of $9.60 a piece. Before this latest buy, Graves made one other buy in the past year, purchasing $106,480 shares at a cost of $10.50 each. 3D Systems is trading up about 4.2% on the day Wednesday.

VIDEO: Wednesday 11/30 Insider Buying Report: MOFG, DDD

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.