MOFG

Wednesday 11/30 Insider Buying Report: MOFG, DDD

November 30, 2022 — 10:44 am EST

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Tuesday, MidWestOne Financial Group's Chief Executive Officer, Charles N. Reeves, made a $856,738 purchase of MOFG, buying 24,858 shares at a cost of $34.47 each. MidWestOne Financial Group is trading off about 0.7% on the day Wednesday.

And on Monday, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves bought $192,000 worth of 3D Systems, buying 20,000 shares at a cost of $9.60 a piece. Before this latest buy, Graves made one other buy in the past year, purchasing $106,480 shares at a cost of $10.50 each. 3D Systems is trading up about 4.2% on the day Wednesday.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
